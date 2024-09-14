Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.89 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $988,258.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,524.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock valued at $285,547,265. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCCS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

View Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.