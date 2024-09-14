Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 44.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 4.1 %

Alkermes stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.