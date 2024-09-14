Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFHFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,783.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,182,000 after buying an additional 277,499 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 207.7% during the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,826,904.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,452,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

