Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 74,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.91. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.