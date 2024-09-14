Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Down 3.1%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.45. 32,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 57,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Realities stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.42% of Creative Realities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

