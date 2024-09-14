Credit Corp Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 15th.

Credit Corp Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Insider Transactions at Credit Corp Group

In other news, insider Phillip Aris bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$16.06 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of A$48,171.00 ($32,114.00). Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited engages in the provision of debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

