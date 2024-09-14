Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.42

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $156.18 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

