Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $156.31 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $156.31 million and $5.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000792 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

