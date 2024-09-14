Critical Survey: Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) vs. Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) and Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A Glencore 0 0 1 2 3.67

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $15.88 billion 0.39 $2.58 billion $1.89 2.49 Glencore $217.83 billion 0.28 $4.28 billion N/A N/A

Glencore has higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Dividends

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Glencore pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glencore has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 17.22% 12.06% 1.20% Glencore N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Glencore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution. It also operates marketing and distribution of physical commodities sourced from third party producers and company's production to industrial consumers, including the battery, electronic, construction, automotive, steel, energy, and oil industries. In addition, the company provides financing, logistics, and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

