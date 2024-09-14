CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 136.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

