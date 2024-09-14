Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 2,183 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

