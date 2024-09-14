Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN opened at $1,153.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,025.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

