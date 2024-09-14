Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

