Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 1.73% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $166,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 380,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VCLT stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.