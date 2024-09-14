Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,272 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,869,000 after acquiring an additional 693,873 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,741,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

