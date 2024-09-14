Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $351,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day moving average is $194.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

