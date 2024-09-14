Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,285 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 33,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $611.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

