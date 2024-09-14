Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

