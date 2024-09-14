Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in August

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of DIFTY remained flat at $31.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

