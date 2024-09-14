Daiwa America Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Hold

Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NKE stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

