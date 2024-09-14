Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Matthew Jacobson Sells 9,256 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 341.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $116,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 739,011 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.