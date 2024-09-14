DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.05

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.05 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 44933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.

DBS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.