De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.91

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.91 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.16). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 90,666 shares traded.

De La Rue Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £192.12 million, a P/E ratio of -980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at De La Rue

In other news, insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £14,720.58 ($19,250.14). Corporate insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

