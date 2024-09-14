DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00073462 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006943 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,175.31 or 0.39992306 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

