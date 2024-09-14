DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $66 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217,947 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Target were worth $66,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Target by 14.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 10.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 92,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Target by 17.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

