DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.22% of DexCom worth $100,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

