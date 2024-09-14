DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $60,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $871.54 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $811.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.