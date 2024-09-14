DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 32,976 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of American Water Works worth $47,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.