DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.79% of Snap-on worth $107,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.44.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

