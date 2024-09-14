Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 1,602,535 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $172,144,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,582,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $114.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.