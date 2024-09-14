Desjardins Raises 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$8.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNP
5N Plus Stock Performance
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.3715996 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,250.00. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.