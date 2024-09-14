Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

About Deswell Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Further Reading

