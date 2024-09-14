Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $115.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.25.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

