Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,120.88

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,120.88 ($14.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,149.50 ($15.03). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,149.50 ($15.03), with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,179.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,121.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,539.68%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

