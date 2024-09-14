DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,618 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,336. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. American Trust bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $281,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,265,000 after buying an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

