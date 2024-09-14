DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DocuSign by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 402,084 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $8,700,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in DocuSign by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,399.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,618 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,336. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

