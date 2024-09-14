Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of DBM traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,321. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8002232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBM shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

