Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. 336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

