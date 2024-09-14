DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,905 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of DoorDash worth $90,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $131.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of -121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,769 shares of company stock worth $28,250,113. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

