dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Trading 28% Higher

Shares of dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) were up 28% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $705.00 and last traded at $705.00. Approximately 2,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $550.60.

dormakaba Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.12.

About dormakaba

(Get Free Report)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.