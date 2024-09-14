DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock worth $44,784,070. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.