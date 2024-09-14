DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYCQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,095,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYCQ opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. DT Cloud Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

