Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $499.53

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.53 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.63). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 507 ($6.63), with a volume of 15,765 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £28.24 million, a PE ratio of 916.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 507.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 499.68.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

