Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 507.8% in August

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 507.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dunxin Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,629,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,107. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
About Dunxin Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dunxin Financial
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.