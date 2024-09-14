Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Duratec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Duratec
