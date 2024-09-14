Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 462 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $11,300.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 189 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,622.94.

On Thursday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $13,455.42.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $7,326.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $3,001.20.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $1,659.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $42,452.54.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.64 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

