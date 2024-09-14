Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 462 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $11,300.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 189 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,622.94.
  • On Thursday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $13,455.42.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $7,326.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $3,001.20.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $1,659.20.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $42,452.54.
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $2,442.00.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70.
  • On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.64 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

