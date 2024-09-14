Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ECAOF stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 40,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,575. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.