Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of ECAOF stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 40,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,575. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.