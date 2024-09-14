Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, an increase of 393.7% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,750. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EKSO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

