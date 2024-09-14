Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $239,244,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $249,884,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,753,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $550.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.11 and a 200-day moving average of $527.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.