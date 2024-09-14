ELIS Price Down 1.9% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $46,945.92 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,707.31 or 1.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09811898 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,350.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

